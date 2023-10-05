Who Got The Work

Paul Hastings Kurt Hansson, co-chair of the firm's complex litigation and arbitration practice group, and Kevin Broughel, global co-chair of the firm's securities litigation practice, have stepped in to represent Petroleos de Venezuela SA and PDVSA Petroleo SA in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 29 in New York Southern District Court by Clark Smith Villazor on behalf of VR Global Partners LP. The court case contends that the defendants sold senior secured notes to investors though the companies privately believed that the notes would be invalidated under the Venezuelan constitution. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:23-cv-05604, Vr Global Partners, L.P. v. Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. et al.

October 05, 2023, 8:10 AM

Vr Global Partners, L.P.

Clark Smith Villazor LLP

PDV Holding, Inc.

PDVSA Petroleo, S.A.

Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A.

Paul Hastings

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws