Who Got The Work

Willkie Farr & Gallagher partner Jeffrey B. Korn has entered an appearance for PDV Holding Inc. in a pending securities lawsuit that also names Petroleos de Venezuela SA and PDVSA Petroleo SA. The complaint was filed June 29 in New York Southern District Court by Clark Smith Villazor on behalf of VR Global Partners LP. The court case pursues claims that the defendants sold senior secured notes to investors though the companies privately believed that the notes would be invalidated under the Venezuelan Constitution. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:23-cv-05604, Vr Global Partners, L.P. v. Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. et al.

Energy

July 26, 2023, 9:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Vr Global Partners, L.P.

Plaintiffs

Clark Smith Villazor LLP

defendants

PDV Holding, Inc.

PDVSA Petroleo, S.A.

Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A.

defendant counsels

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws