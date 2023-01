Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon and Reel Halo LLC to California Central District Court. The suit was brought by the Law Offices of Katherine Lipel on behalf of Natalia Voytova, who was allegedly burned by an Ariella Mole Corrector Skin Tag Remover sold by the defendants. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00271, Voytova v. Reel Halo LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 13, 2023, 6:40 PM