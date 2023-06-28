Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gray, Reed & McGraw on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against financing and lending companies EasyKnock Inc., EK Real Estate of TX LLC and TVC Funding III to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged violation of the Truth in Lending Act, was filed by attorneys Erik A. Knockaert and Joseph M. Schreiber on behalf of Bryan Voytek. TVC Funding III is represented by Haynes and Boone; and Buck Keenan. Easy Knock Inc. and EK Real Estate are represented by Kelley Clark Morris LLP. The case is 4:23-cv-02366, Voytek v. EasyKnock, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

June 28, 2023, 2:24 PM

