New Suit

Assurant subsidiary Voyager Indemnity sued DoorDash, the app-based food delivery service, and other defendants Monday in Illinois Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The suit seeks a declaration that Voyager owes no coverage for an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Voyager is represented by Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff and Tittmann Weix LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-50251, Voyager Indemnity Insurance Company v. Veith et al.

Gig Economy

July 10, 2023, 4:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Voyager Indemnity Insurance Company

defendants

DoorDash, Inc.

Aaron K Graves

Caitlin R. Veith

William Breedlove

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute