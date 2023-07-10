Assurant subsidiary Voyager Indemnity sued DoorDash, the app-based food delivery service, and other defendants Monday in Illinois Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The suit seeks a declaration that Voyager owes no coverage for an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Voyager is represented by Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff and Tittmann Weix LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-50251, Voyager Indemnity Insurance Company v. Veith et al.
Gig Economy
July 10, 2023, 4:20 PM