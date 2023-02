Removed To Federal Court

In-house attorneys removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Transportation Insurance Co. to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak on behalf of Voyager Indemnity Insurance, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying slip-and-fall lawsuit. The case is 1:23-cv-01282, Voyager Indemnity Insurance Co. v. Transportation Insurance Co.

Insurance

February 15, 2023, 4:49 PM