Voyager Indemnity Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Alfredo Mendoza and Rhonda Rothstein on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Tittmann Weix, seeks to resolve a policy limit dispute in connection with a motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle rented through the rideshare platform Ryde. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00339, Voyager Indemnity Insurance Co. v. Mendoza et al.
Insurance
January 17, 2023, 7:41 PM