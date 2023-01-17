New Suit

Voyager Indemnity Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Alfredo Mendoza and Rhonda Rothstein on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Tittmann Weix, seeks to resolve a policy limit dispute in connection with a motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle rented through the rideshare platform Ryde. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00339, Voyager Indemnity Insurance Co. v. Mendoza et al.

Insurance

January 17, 2023, 7:41 PM