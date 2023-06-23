New Suit

Voyager Indemnity Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Thursday in Nevada District Court. The court case, filed by McDonald Carano LLP and Tittmann Weix LLP, seeks to declare that Voyager did not act in bad faith by tendering only $100,000 instead of $1 million in an underlying motor vehicle collision involving Arlene F. Lopez. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00971, Voyager Indemnity Insurance Company v. Lopez.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 4:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Voyager Indemnity Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

McDonald Carano Wilson

Mcdonald Carano LLP

defendants

Arlene F. Lopez

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute