Voyager Indemnity Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Thursday in Nevada District Court. The court case, filed by McDonald Carano LLP and Tittmann Weix LLP, seeks to declare that Voyager did not act in bad faith by tendering only $100,000 instead of $1 million in an underlying motor vehicle collision involving Arlene F. Lopez. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00971, Voyager Indemnity Insurance Company v. Lopez.
Insurance
June 23, 2023, 4:18 AM