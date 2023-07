New Suit - Insurance

Voyager Indemnity Insurance, an Assurant company, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff and Tittmann Weix LLP, names DoorDash and other claimants in connection with underlying fleet auto rental insurance claims. The case is 1:23-cv-04898, Voyager Indemnity Insurance Company v. Hughes et al.

Gig Economy

July 27, 2023, 2:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Voyager Indemnity Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff PC

defendants

DoorDash, Inc.

DoorDash Essentials, LLC

DoorDash G&C, LLC

DoorDash Pharmacy Services, LLC

Fatima Hughes

Jasmin Garcia

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute