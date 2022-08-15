New Suit

Voyager Indemnity Insurance, an Assurant company, filed a complaint for declaratory relief Monday in Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Tittmann Weiz LLP and Cantey Hanger LLP, accuses Houston Specialty Insurance of attempting to 'dodge' its responsibility to indemnify third party Concourse Development for flood damage claims. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-02763, Voyager Indemnity Insurance Company v. Houston Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 15, 2022, 6:03 PM