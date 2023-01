New Suit - Patent

Honeywell International and other defendants were slapped with a patent lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The court case, which centers on a family of patents related to a speech recognition system, seeks a declaration of non-infringement and invalidity. The suit was brought by Richards, Layton & Finger and Irwin IP on behalf of Voxware Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00052, Voxware, Inc. v. Honeywell International, Inc. et al.