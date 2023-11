News From Law.com

After losing top legal executive Lauren Fisher to TV station giant Tegna, Vox Media has tapped Deputy General Counsel Brian Leung to succeed her. New York-based Vox Media, which publishes its eponymous website as well as New York Magazine, SB Nation and Polygon, hired Leung in 2014, and made him deputy GC eight years later. Before joining Vox, he was an an M&A and securities associate at ArentFox Schiff.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 10, 2023, 3:30 PM

nature of claim: /