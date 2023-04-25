Voting Rights Groups, Big Law Firms, File Injunction Motion ...

News From Law.com

Voting rights groups and Big Law firms Monday filed an emergency preliminary injunction motion to lift part of the restriction in Georgia's controversial election reform law, Senate Bill 202, which bans individuals from giving food and water to voters waiting in long lines at the polls. The motion was filed as part of pending litigation in AME Church v. Kemp, one of nine lawsuits filed against the new law soon after it was approved in 2021, declaring some portions were unconstitutional.

April 25, 2023, 2:37 PM

