Shook, Hardy & Bacon managing partner Thomas J. Sullivan has entered an appearance for Quan Vu in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The court action, filed July 22 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Gainey McKenna & Egleston; the Rosen Law Firm; and Donovan Litigation Group on behalf of Melissa Voter, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that Ocugen did not have adequate internal controls over financial reporting. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kelley Brisbon Hodge, is 2:24-cv-03209, Voter v. Musunuri et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
September 26, 2024, 8:14 AM