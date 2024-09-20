Who Got The Work

Jay A. Dubow and Whitney R. Redding of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders have stepped in to represent Ocugen, a biotechnology company, and its top executives in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The court action, filed July 22 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Gainey McKenna & Egleston, the Rosen Law Firm and Donovan Litigation Group on behalf of Melissa Voter, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that Ocugen did not have adequate internal controls over financial reporting. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kelley Brisbon Hodge, is 2:24-cv-03209, Voter v. Musunuri et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 20, 2024, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Melissa Voter

Plaintiffs

Gainey Mckenna Egleston

The Rosen Law Firm

Donovan Litigation Group, LLC

Defendants

Jessica Crespo

Junge Zhang

Kirsten M Castillo

Manish Potti

Marna C. Whittington

Michael Breininger

Prabhavathi Fernandes

Quan Vu

Ramesh Kumar

Sanjay Subramanian

Shankar Musunuri

Uday Kompella

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

Nature of Claim: 160/for securities claims