Connecticut voters will have the chance to elect six probate judges on Nov. 5, 2024—the next general election, according to information for the Governor's Office. Gov. Ned Lamont ordered the special election to complete the terms of six retiring probate judges. Only judges in the probate courts take part in judicial elections. According to the Governor's Office, combining the special elections with the next general election was a cost-cutting measure for the municipalities.

May 14, 2024, 4:12 PM

