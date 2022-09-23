Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich, Old Republic and other insurance companies to New Jersey District Court on Friday. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Berkowitz Lichtstein Kuritsky Giasullo & Gross on behalf of Vose Avenue Apartments Urban Renewal LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-05691, Vose Avenue Apartments Urban Renewal LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London et al.

September 23, 2022, 5:00 PM