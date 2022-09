Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at HeplerBroom on Thursday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against American Signature Inc. to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Goldblatt + Singer on behalf of Donna Vorwold. The case is 4:22-cv-00916, Vorwold v. American Signature Inc dba Value City Furniture Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 01, 2022, 4:53 PM