Who Got The Work

Joshua Redelman of Clark Hill has entered an appearance for Joseph Cacioppo in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed March 19 in New York Southern District Court by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati on behalf of Vortexa Inc., a provider of data analytics for the energy and freight markets. The suit accuses the defendant, a former employee of the plaintiff, of breaching a non-compete provision in his employment contract by accepting a position with competitor Kpler Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:24-cv-02065, Vortexa Inc. v. Cacioppo.

Transportation & Logistics

May 03, 2024, 10:51 PM

Vortexa Inc.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Joseph Cacioppo

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract