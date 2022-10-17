Who Got The Work

Brian C. Nash and Matthew R. Stephens of Morrison & Foerster have stepped in to represent the operators of a Texas restaurant and curio shop against copyright infringement claims related to the use of marks and images associated with 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.' The suit was filed Sept. 9 in Texas Western District Court by Amini & Conant on behalf of Vortex Inc., which owns copyrights in the iconic horror film and more than 50 associated trademarks. Vortex accuses the defendants of unlawfully trading on the film's iconography and of manufacturing and selling unauthorized merchandise. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, is 1:22-cv-00882, Vortex, Inc. v. Rose et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 17, 2022, 4:05 AM