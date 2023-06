New Suit - Trademark

Rutan & Tucker filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in California Northern District Court on behalf of Vorsteiner, an aftermarket carbon fiber automotive part designer, on Tuesday. The complaint takes aim at Bimmer Plug LLC for allegedly selling vehicles with confusingly similar designs to Vorsteiner's BMW front lip designs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-02787, Vorsteiner, a California Corporation v. Bimmer Plug LLC.

Automotive

June 06, 2023, 7:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Vorsteiner, Inc., a California Corporation

Rutan & Tucker

defendants

Bimmer Plug LLC, a California Limited Liability Company

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims