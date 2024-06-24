Who Got The Work

Andrew C. Karter of Akerman has entered an appearance for Marc Salkovitz and Pamela Salkovitz in a pending employment class action. The case, filed May 8 in New Jersey District Court by Gibbons, accuses the defendants of violating the WARN act by failing to provide terminated employees with 90 days' advance notice and failing to pay severance packages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti, is 2:24-cv-05933, Vorel v. Salkovitz et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 24, 2024, 10:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Ainslie H. Vorel

Plaintiffs

Gibbons

defendants

Marc Salkovitz

Pamela Salkovitz

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches