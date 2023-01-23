Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler partners Dante A. Marinucci and Julie Singer Brady have entered appearances for Liberty Mutual Insurance Group in a privacy class action over the company's alleged use of 'session replay' software. The complaint, filed Dec. 8 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Marcus & Zelman, is part of a wave of cases asserting that the use of website tracking software intercepts user data and communications in violation of Pennsylvania's Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gene Ek Pratter, is 2:22-cv-04880, Vonbergen v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 23, 2023, 9:44 AM