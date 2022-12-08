New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Liberty Mutual was hit with a digital privacy class action on Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over the company's alleged use of 'session replay' software on its website. The suit, brought by Marcus & Zelman, is part of a wave of cases asserting that the web tracking technology intercepts users' data and communications in violation of Pennsylvania's Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04880, Vonbergen v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 08, 2022, 12:34 PM