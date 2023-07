New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona was sued for disability-based employment discrimination on Thursday in Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by the Tyler Allen Law Firm on behalf of a former workers comp manager who was allegedly terminated after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01439, Von Moll v. Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 20, 2023, 8:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Margaret Von Moll

Plaintiffs

Tyler Allen Law Firm PLLC

defendants

Swift Transportation Company of Arizona LLC

Cardon Jones

Doug Betkowski

Unknown Betkowski

Unknown Jones

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA