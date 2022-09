New Suit - Employment

Morgan Stanley and other defendants were hit with a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn on behalf of Keanna Ngo and Edward M. von der Schmidt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08198, von der Schmidt et al. v. Morgan Stanley et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 26, 2022, 4:51 PM