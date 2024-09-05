Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Hinshaw & Culbertson have stepped in as defense counsel to Experimental Aircraft Association in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The action, filed July 22 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by Cannon & Dunphy on behalf of the estate of Mark G. Peterson and the estate of Thomas M. Volz, accuses Eric Duan Bruce, an owner and operator of an Eclipse 10 Gyrocopter aircraft, of operating an unauthorized 360 degree maneuver which resulted in a catastrophic crash. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach, is 1:24-cv-00928, Volz et al v. Bruce et al.

Wisconsin

September 05, 2024, 7:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Estate of Mark G Peterson

Estate of Thomas M Volz

Margaret Peterson

Patricia A Volz

Cannon & Dunphy Sc

Defendants

EC Air LLC

Ela Aviacion SL

Ela Aviation USA Inc

Eric D Bruce

Experimental Aircraft Association Inc

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

Nature of Claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel