New Suit - Contract

Volvo Financial Services sued Bradley Karl Little and Karl Kenard Little for breach of contract on Wednesday in Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was filed by Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00244, Volvo Financial Services v. Little et al.

Automotive

July 06, 2023, 4:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Volvo Financial Services

Plaintiffs

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

defendants

Bradley Karl Little

Kenard Little

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract