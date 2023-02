New Suit - Contract

Volvo Financial Services filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Centur Inc., Cornerstone Storage and Cezar Roberts on Tuesday in Nebraska District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was brought by Stinson LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00067, Volvo Financial Services v. Centur Inc. Exp. et al.