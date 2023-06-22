Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Burr & Forman on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co. to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a storm, was filed by the Berkley Law Firm on behalf of real estate management company Volunteer Management & Development Company Inc. The case is 1:23-cv-00041, Volunteer Management & Development Company, Inc. v. State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 22, 2023, 3:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Volunteer Management & Development Company, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Berkley Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co.

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute