Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McDonald Toole Wiggins on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against TravelCenters of America, a publicly traded truck stop and service center company, and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Craig Goldenfarb on behalf of Anthony S. Voltz. The case is 5:22-cv-00431, Voltz v. TA Operating LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 28, 2022, 7:06 AM