Voltus Technologies Inc., a software technology platform, sued Gregory Harold, a former Voltus field engineering manager, on Monday in Massachusetts District Court over alleged theft of trade secrets. The court action, filed by Jackson Lewis, accuses Harold of misappropriating proprietary and confidential information while on parental leave for the benefit of Voltus' direct competitor, NuEnerGen LLC. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10662, Voltus, Inc. v. Harold.

March 28, 2023, 4:59 AM

Voltus, Inc.

Jackson Lewis

Gregory Harold

