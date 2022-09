Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Adams and Reese on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bank of America to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Eduardo Romero PLLC on behalf of Voltran Duty Free Ltd. The case is 5:22-cv-00086, Voltran Duty Free, Ltd. v. Bank of America, N.A. et al.

