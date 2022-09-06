New Suit - Copyright

Verizon Communications and Cellco Partnership were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Farrell Fritz P.C. and other counsel on behalf of Voltage Pictures, Dallas Buyers Club LLC and other holders of rights to major films which individuals using BitTorrent allegedly downloaded and distributed illegally via Verizon's internet services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07586, Voltage Holdings, LLC; et al v. Verizon Communications Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

September 06, 2022, 5:29 PM