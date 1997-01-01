New Suit - Copyright

Comcast was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti and other counsel on behalf of twenty production companies, accuses Comcast of turning a blind eye to illegal pirating accounts and continuing to collect subscription payments from customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03659, Voltage Holdings, LLC et al v. Comcast Cable Communications, LLC.