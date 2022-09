New Suit - Copyright

AT&T was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Kitner Woodward PLLC and other counsel, accuses AT&T of turning a blind eye to illegal pirating accounts and continuing to collect subscription payments from customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01966, Voltage Holdings, LLC et al v. AT&T Inc.