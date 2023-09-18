Who Got The Work

Emily Friedman of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell has entered an appearance for eGroup Enabling Technologies in a pending contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 4 in Delaware District Court, demands specific performance pursuant to an asset purchase agreement for the sale of a business owned by the plaintiffs. The suit was brought by Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole on behalf of Enabling Technologies Corp. of Florida and William Vollerthum. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-00846, Vollerthum et al v. eGroup Enabling Technologies, LLC.

September 18, 2023, 7:15 PM

