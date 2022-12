New Suit - Trademark

Volkswagen Group of America filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The court action, brought by Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox, takes aim at online retailers for allegedly selling counterfeit versions of the plaintiff's proprietary diagnostic software. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01372, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. v. Unincorporated Associations.