New Suit

Volkswagen filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court challenging a recent amendment to the Illinois Motor Vehicle Franchise Act. The amendment, which is intended to increase compensation for warranty work, requires manufacturers to pay dealers and mechanics at rates comparable to those paid by retail customers for similar work, eliminating the 'reasonableness' standard for compensation. The suit, brought by Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg and Schnapper-Casteras PLLC, alleges that the new standard is arbitrary and violates the Takings Clause. The case is 1:22-cv-07045, Volkswagen Group of America Inc. v. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White et al.