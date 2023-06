New Suit - Cybersquatting

Volkswagen Group of America filed a lawsuit alleging cybersquatting Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox and PCFB Law, targets KnowMyVW.com and two other site domains hosted by Australia-based third-party Above.com Pty Ltd. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00849, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. v. accesaudi.com et al.

Automotive

June 29, 2023, 6:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox

defendants

accesaudi.com

acessaudi.com

knowmyvw.com

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims