New Suit - Contract

Magna International, a Canada-based auto supplier, and Co-Ex-Tec were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The case was brought by Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel on behalf of Volkswagen Group of America, which contends that the defendants breached a shipping agreement by using unauthorized packaging, and have refused to pay $103,000 for missing inventory. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00235, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. et al. v. Magna International, Inc. et al.