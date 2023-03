News From Law.com International

Volkswagen Group Canada has named Rustam (Rusty) Juma its new General Counsel. The automotive manufacturer is at pivotal juncture, as it is pushing to accelerate the transition to electric vehicle production in North America. The company's recently announced that its subsidiary PowerCo will be building its first non-European electric vehicle battery factory near Toronto.

Automotive

March 26, 2023, 3:00 PM

nature of claim: /