Who Got The Work

Smith, Gambrell & Russell partner Yash B. Dave has entered an appearance for Shiawase Factory Ltd., d/b/a The Izakaya, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was filed July 13 in New York Southern District Court by Nacmias Law Firm on behalf of Joseph Volfman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:22-cv-05975, Volfman v. Shiawase Factory Ltd et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 29, 2022, 10:17 AM