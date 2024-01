Who Got The Work

Brendan P. Hall of Harris Beach has entered an appearance for Prinkipas LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's 6th Avenue premises, was filed Nov. 20 in New York Southern District Court by the Nacmias Law Firm on behalf of Joseph Volfman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, is 1:23-cv-10174, Volfman v. Prinkipas LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 04, 2024, 9:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Volfman

Plaintiffs

Nacmias Law Firm PLLC

defendants

Charlton Tenants Corp.

Prinkipas LLC

defendant counsels

Harris Beach

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA