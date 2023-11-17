Who Got The Work

Jennifer E. Sherven and Solomon Abramov of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck have stepped in as defense counsel to Jonis-181 Waverly Place in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's 10th Street premises, was filed Oct. 3 in New York Southern District Court by the Nacmias Law Firm on behalf of Joseph Volfman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, is 1:23-cv-08668, Volfman v. Mt 181 Waverly LLC et al.

Real Estate

November 17, 2023, 8:53 AM

