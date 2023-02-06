Who Got The Work

Solomon Abramov of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck has entered an appearance for Juice Generation Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Bleecker St. premises, was filed Dec. 22 in New York Southern District Court by Nacmias Law Firm on behalf of Joseph Volfman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:22-cv-10834, Volfman v. Juice Generation, Inc. et al.

New York

February 06, 2023, 4:19 AM