Volatile Midterms Prove Lucrative for DC Lobby Shops | Law.c...

Law firms with lobby shops have seen revenues buoyed by a volatile midterm season in what otherwise would have been a quiet time. The revenue bumps were revealed in documents filed Wednesday as part of the quarterly filing requirements under the federal Lobbying Disclosure Act. In past midterm years there has often been a dip in lobbying revenues for the third and fourth quarters, as legislation stalls for the elections. This year many firms have not seen such a trend.

Legal Services

October 20, 2022, 6:38 PM