Today's Am Law Litigation Daily discusses a new course on jury selection at Southwestern Law School with the instructors: Daniel Kramer of Kramer Trial Lawyers and Robert Glassman of Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi. The two trial lawyers, both based in Los Angeles, graduated from the school in 2008 and 2009 respectively. They offered the one-week course during the school's Spring intersession.

January 31, 2023, 6:30 AM