New Suit - Securities Class Action

Lumen Technologies, a Fortune 500 communications company, and its top officials were hit with a securities class action Friday in Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Levi & Korsinsky, contends that Lumen’s common stock had been artificially inflated by the defendants’ misrepresentations about the company’s progress expanding into small and medium business and residential markets. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00286, Voigt v. Lumen Technologies, Inc. et al.