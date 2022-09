Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ball Santin & McLeran on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Arizona District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by Burch & Cracchiolo on behalf of Michele Mencuccini and Mark Voigt. The case is 2:22-cv-01505, Voigt et al. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.